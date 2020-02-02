REYNOLDS, Joseph Benjamin, of Varina, Virginia, passed away on January 30, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born to parents, Joseph Reynolds and Betty Massie, of Amherst County, Virginia, on September 20, 1935. He enlisted as an Airman with the United States Air Force before marrying Mary Louise Ward of Hampton, Virginia. Together, they raised seven children, Terry Schenck, Pam Gibson, Vicki Bruns, Joe Reynolds Jr., Tim Reynolds, Gary Reynolds and Darrell Reynolds. They shared 56 years in marriage, 16 adoring grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his parents; and his siblings, Mildred, Gerri, Phyllis and Wayne. He is survived by his sister, Peggy Smith; and his seven caring children. Joe and Mary made a permanent residence in Varina, Va., and for many years enjoyed an established second residence at Bush Park in Deltaville, Virginia. He was also a longtime member of Varina Baptist Church. Joe spent many of his working years with Brown and Root Construction and Colonial Mechanical. After retirement, he continued to work part-time as a security guard. His work ethic was paramount throughout his entire life. He often worked several jobs at once, always making friends and impacting those he encountered right up until his last days of employment in July of 2019. Those who knew him know there will never be another like him. He had a huge personality, a one-of-a-kind spirit and a heart like no other. If you were in the room with Joe Reynolds you knew he was there and he most likely made you laugh and surely became unforgettable. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Bermuda Park Cemetery.View online memorial
