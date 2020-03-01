REYNOLDS, Marlene Ross, 73, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, to Marvin Anthony Ross and Virginia Burns Ross, she grew up in Millboro in Bath County, Virginia. She is survived by one brother, M.W. "Bill" Ross; and two children, Chad Ramsey Reynolds and Dena Renee Reynolds and her partner, Robert Overton Poplin. Marlene began her career as a Registered Nurse at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after completing its nursing program. She later moved to Richmond and worked at St. Mary's Hospital. After her tenure as a nurse, she helped manage a successful family business for nearly 25 years. In her retirement years, Marlene continued to help others by volunteering at nursing homes and assisting seniors so they could age with dignity in their own homes. Marlene will be remembered as a beloved mother who was passionate about helping others and who loved gardening and traveling. She was an incredible cook, making her own desserts from scratch and hosting wonderful family dinners and holiday events. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Marlene's memory to one of her favorite nonprofits: Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Affinity Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Services are private, but online condolences may be left for the family at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
