REYNOLDS, Mary Nelson, 75, of Ashland, passed away on September 4, 2019. She was a dedicated English professor, including three decades teaching at Randolph-Macon College. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Reynolds; and her parents, Thomas and Elaine Payne. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Reynolds (Nathan Soules); brothers, Thomas (Joanne) and Charles (Cecilia) Payne; a niece and nephews; many cousins; and her cat, Keeva. A celebration of her life will be held at Randolph-Macon in Andrews Hall on September 22, at 1 p.m. www.forevermissed.com/mnreynoldsView online memorial