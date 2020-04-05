REYNOLDS, Shirley Courtney, of Powhatan, 92, entered God's Heavenly Kingdom on April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Silas Clifton and Rebecca L. Reynolds. Shirley was born and raised in Chatham, Va. He married the love of his life, Martha Louise Dabney, in 1955 and would have celebrated 60 years of marriage just prior to her death in 2015. Shirley and Martha had two sons, Dabney (Anne) and Stuart (Judy), who survive him. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Courtney Reynolds, Melissa Gregory (Brian), Lindsey Davis (Sean) and Katie Easter (Kevin); three stepgrandchildren, Traci Whitley (Chris), Donnie Catogni (Liz) and Josh Catogni; as well as four great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons. Shirley was dedicated to his country, state and Powhatan County. He joined the State Police in 1949 and was assigned to Powhatan County. He was inducted into the Marine Corps in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and served until his return to Powhatan in 1954. He served a total of 34 years with the State Police as a Trooper. He became well known and was loved by many in the county for being a fair and honest man. This role provided a gateway to his last 12 years of employment as the Sheriff of Powhatan County. Above all else, he was dedicated to his family whom he loved dearly. The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Spring Arbor of Salisbury for their care of Shirley over the past several months. A private graveside service will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Virginia State Police Association, C/O Trooper Emergency Relief Fund, 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23225. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
