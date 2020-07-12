RHETT, Juanita Ann Clarke, 95, departed this earth peacefully, with family by her side on June 3, 2020. Juanita was the youngest and last of six children, Alease Lacy, Raymond Earl Clarke, Kathleen Germain, Jesse Blair Clarke and Doris Wiltshire, born to parents, John Blair and Ida Gibson Clarke. Juanita's husband, Douglas William Rhett preceded her in death in 1961. She is survived by sons, Jaffray Clarke Rhett, John Moore Rhett and Robert Barnwell Rhett. Beau-fils Douglas Rhett of Oklahoma. Cherished grandmother of Christina Harlowe-Garrett, Monica Rhett-Martin, Carolyn Rhett, Joshua Rhett, James and Thomas Rhett; and great-grandchild, Jameson Rhett. Those who were privileged to know her will remember a beautiful, strong, warm and vivacious woman who enjoyed jazz and loved to dance. She particularly liked Ella Fitzgerald with whom she shared a birthday, April 25. Juanita was a long-standing member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and exemplified the truest spirit of Christianity; love, compassion and unfailing kindness. Juanita spent her last years as a resident of Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Va., where she was cared for and loved by their incomparable staff. In consideration of the current circumstances, there will be a private graveside service, with a memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, we request memorial donations be made to the Westminster Canterbury (Richmond) Foundation in Juanita's name. For memories and condolences please visit virginiacremate.com.View online memorial
