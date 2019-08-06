RHOADES, Audrey S., March 23, 1928 to August 1, 2019. Departed this life to join her beloved husband of 69 years, Alan. She is survived by her son, Jay; sister, Barbara; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. An incredibly strong, courageous and beautiful woman, Audrey lived most of her life battling rheumatoid arthritis, yet she was always there to lend her support as a devoted wife and mother with a smile on her face. Services will be held graveside in Richmond, Virginia, at Hebrew Cemetery 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Fla. 33407.View online memorial