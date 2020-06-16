RHODES, Clifton "Dusty," was born March 4, 1928, to the late Walton E. Rhodes and Lottie M. Rhodes in Jackson, Miss., and passed away June 12, 2020, at his home in Walkerton, Va. Dusty was a loyal employee of Chesapeake Corporation for 47 years and a Korean War veteran. He greatly enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 U.S. states as well as 62 foreign countries. Dusty was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara F. Rhodes. He is survived by his wife, Joyce W. Rhodes; son, Clifton L. Rhodes; daughter, Allison P. Rhodes; and granddaughters, Lindsey and Rebecca Rhodes. Interment in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point, Va., will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the King William Regional Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 215, King William, Va. 23086. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial