RHODES, Joan Bauer, 93-1/2, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 15, 2020, following complications of pneumonia. Born July 15, 1926, in Washington, D.C., the youngest of four children of the late Anna and Herbert Bauer. Joan attended Notre Dame Academy, where she started her love of tennis. Following graduation, she entered the secretarial program and worked as an administrative assistant for the U.S. Naval yard. She met Jimmy Rhodes on the tennis court and they married January 2, 1944, and 10 children followed. Wife, Mom, homemaker, kid chauffeur and volunteered at St. Michael's School in Silver Spring, Md., while her children attended from the late 1950s to the early 1980s. Later, she worked in the library at Trinity College, Washington, D.C. After the folding of The Washington Star newspaper, where Jimmy worked for 33 years, he accepted a job with Media General and Richmond Newspapers, Inc., in Richmond, Va., where Joan volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Catholic Charities and Cystic Fibrosis. She was a member of Willow Oaks Country Club, where she played bridge, lunched with the girls every Thursday and played on the tennis team into her late 80s. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor. Welcoming her into Heaven along with her parents are her favorite tennis partner and love, James J. Rhodes; brother, Frederick Bauer; sisters, Mary Olson and Patricia St. Onge; son, Michael; and grandson, Luke Wright. Joan is survived by her children, Bernie (Betsy), Jim (Jude), Catherine, Blair, Janice Elder (David), John "JR" (Martha), Chris (Lisa), Chauncey, Colleen Culbreth (Jay); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Hospital for their gentle care of their mother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be February 1, 2020, 10 a.m., St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., Richmond, Va. 23235. Joan made a special request that funeral attendees wear bright, fun colors, as we are to be joyous in celebrating her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Church Haiti Fund and the American Cancer Society, Richmond Chapter (or your local chapter).View online memorial
RHODES, JOAN
To send flowers to the family of Joan Rhodes, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Road
Richmond, VA 23235
2700 Dolfield Road
Richmond, VA 23235
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Mass of Christian Burial begins.