RHODES, Martha Williams, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Dabney Rhodes; and parents, Clarence and Nell Williams. Martha was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a well known local artist, who taught and was involved with several art organizations in the Roanoke Valley for over 35 years. She won a number of art awards and was a member of the League of Roanoke Artists, The Virginia Watercolor Society, The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Taubman Museum. Martha is survived by her daughter, Amy Rhodes Claud and her husband, Jonathan; her two grandchildren, Caroline Grace Claud and Pierce Kinzie Rhodes Claud; her sister, Burrell Williams Stultz; and several other family members and close friends. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel, where the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Following the funeral, entombment will be held for family and close friends in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels of Assisi in Martha's memory. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - East Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 977-3909. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.View online memorial
