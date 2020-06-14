RICE, CHARLES

RICE, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Asa III, USAF, Retired. Lt. Col. Charlie Rice died June 2, 2020, at the age of 89, following a long life of service to his country, his community and his family. The pain of his loss is deeply felt by his family and friends. Charlie served his country with a military career that spanned 30 years, taking him from ROTC in high school, to the Coast Guard Academy and ultimately to the Air Force. He served in the Korean War from 1954 to 1955 and in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969. His Air Force career included stations in Japan, Texas, Vietnam, Alabama, Italy and Nebraska. He retired in June 1976 and moved one last time back home to Norfolk, Virginia. While in the Air Force, Charlie and his first wife, Janet Leombruno Rice, were blessed with a family of five children. Of the many places in which they lived growing up, their home outside Rome, Italy, seems the universal favorite. Throughout his long life, Charlie maintained a powerful curiosity and love for learning. His interests were numerous and varied, including flying, boating, electronics, clockmaking, history and golf, among others. After he retired from the military, he remained dedicated to serving others, volunteering extensively with the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Rice Jr. and Lucy Smith Rice; his infant brother, Richard E. Rice; and his eldest son, Michael R. Rice. He is survived by four children: son, Mark (Lauren) Rice; daughter, Cheri (David) Jennings; son, Dennis (Christine) Rice; and daughter, Christine (Brent) Garland; three grandchildren, Carie (Jon) Evans, Coleman Jennings and Alice Garland; and one great-granddaughter, Arya Hall. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Charlie's life will be held in Norfolk, Va., at a later date. Until that time, please hold Charlie and his family in your hearts and prayers. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com or mailed to P.O. Box 29539, Henrico, Va. 23242. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation at www.ricksharpalz.org or mailed to P.O. Box 42333, Henrico, Va. 23242.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
WATCH NOW: Two lawsuits challenge Lee statue's removal; Northam says 'divisive' monument 'needs to come down'
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday