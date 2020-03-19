RICE, Della Todd, 88, of Richmond, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Rice; two brothers, Horace and Leon Todd; and sister, Helen Todd King Trotter. She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Street; four sons, Larry, Bernard, Charles "Anthony" and Aaron Rice; 11 grandchildren, Arika Street, Christopher Street, Antonio Rice, Kera Street King (Stanley), Shannon Rice, LaTasha Evans, Jonathan Rice (Alyssa), Zoe Rice, Najiea Rice, Naasif Rice and Nelaeahnhi Allensworth; two great-grandsons, Isaiah Mise and Dominic Pleasants; one brother, Charles Todd (Lillie); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Voluntary Service (135), Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23249.View online memorial
