RICE, Eva "Lynn." On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Heaven gained a beautiful angel, Eva "Lynn" Rice, 66, of Cartersville, Va. Lynn was born on September 1, 1953, to the late Raymond "Deckie" and Frances "Joann" Speas. She was a loving wife, mother, dogmom to Harley, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Paul Rice; and one daughter, Shannon Rice of North Chesterfield; one brother, Monte Speas (Patricia); two sisters, Deborah Partusch and Sue Dyett (Chico) and their families. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Speas. Lynn worked many years outside the home, including alongside her mother and sister in their housecleaning business, driving the school bus and working dining services at her daughter's school, until she retired to stay at home as a full-time homemaker. Lynn is most beautifully remembered for her generous heart, fighting spirit and deep love for her family. Lynn was also known for her sense of humor and fun-loving nature; she could cut-a-rug, enjoyed cranking up country music and was comfortable on a Harley-Davidson. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 38, Cartersville, Va. 23027 or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Services will be handled by Norman Funeral Home Goochland, Virginia.View online memorial
