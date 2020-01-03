RICE, Frances Ann, 85, of North Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Frances was a native and former longtime resident of Owensboro, Kentucky. Survivors include her three daughters, Teresa Rice Bartley (Stuart Ostroff), Pamela Bowlds (Stoney) and Debbie Sangster (Bob); grandchildren, Aaron Bowlds, Arielle VanEck and Rice Sangster; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Rice Jr.; grandson, Eric A. Bartley; and son-in-law, Bernard "Pete" Bartley. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caritas at caritasva.org or Caritas, P.O. Box 25790, Richmond, Va. 23260. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
