RICE, Grace Doyle, 93, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was a member of Light of Christ Anglican Church. She is survived by her son, Frederick Rice (Terry); three grandchildren, Beth Sorensen (Mike), Paige Migliozzi (Joe) and Lindsay Saunders (Brad); eight great-grandchildren, a niece, nephews; and a son-in-law, Harry Bryant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Rice; her children, Lin Rice and Betty Bryant; great-grandchild, Christopher Migliozzi; and her sister, Bron Todd. Grace, also known as "Momma Grace" or "Lady Grace," was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a faithful friend to many. She devoted her life to service through her church and community as she volunteered with the Literacy Program and, along with her longtime friend, Julie Pritchard, was amongst the first EMTs with the Northumberland County Rescue Squad. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Light of Christ Anglican Church, Heathsville. Interment will follow the service in Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Light of Christ Anglican Church, P.O. Box 609, Heathsville, Va. 22473, or Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, Va. 22539.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
