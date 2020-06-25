RICE, James T., 84, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Julia Rice; daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Combs and her husband, Rick; son, John P. Rice; and grandson, Matthew Combs. Jim was born in Grayson, Kentucky. He retired from ADT Security Systems after 40 years of service. He had an overall love of life and the people in his life. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or St. Edward's The Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
