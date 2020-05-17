RICE, JAMES

RICE, James E., 66, of Richmond, died May 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Constance M. Barrett; and with his father, Alvin R. Barrett. Surviving are his daughter, Courtney M. Beale (Treonte); stepgrandchild, Karter Speller; other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES RICE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.