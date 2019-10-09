RICE, Lottie Meredith (Perrin), 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born October 25, 1921, in Hanover County, she was the daughter of the late William Meredith and Mary Nuel Tyler Perrin. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Haws Rice "Bill"; her son, William Meredith Rice Sr. "Billy"; a great-granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Adams; her siblings, Joe, Doze, Margaret, Minnie and Robert Perrin, Gracie and Gladys Melton, Elvena Rice and Eleanor Tate. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Rice Adams-Fleshman, Susan Rice Blunt (Ray); daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Totty; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and five sisters-in-law, Verna West, Ethel Hickman, Becky Crawley, and Joyce and Elaine Rice. She graduated from Washington Henry High School in 1940. She loved her family and was a loving homemaker. Her favorite things were going to the beach and the mountains, fishing and gardening. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 12 Bayard Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771