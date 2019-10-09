RICE, LOTTIE

RICE, Lottie Meredith (Perrin), 97, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born October 25, 1921, in Hanover County, she was the daughter of the late William Meredith and Mary Nuel Tyler Perrin. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Haws Rice "Bill"; her son, William Meredith Rice Sr. "Billy"; a great-granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Adams; her siblings, Joe, Doze, Margaret, Minnie and Robert Perrin, Gracie and Gladys Melton, Elvena Rice and Eleanor Tate. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Rice Adams-Fleshman, Susan Rice Blunt (Ray); daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Totty; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and five sisters-in-law, Verna West, Ethel Hickman, Becky Crawley, and Joyce and Elaine Rice. She graduated from Washington Henry High School in 1940. She loved her family and was a loving homemaker. Her favorite things were going to the beach and the mountains, fishing and gardening. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 12 Bayard Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.

