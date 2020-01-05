RICE, Olivia Ellen, age 89, daughter of John A. and Brownie (Spruill) Ellen of Rocky Mount, N.C., and widow of Howard E. Rice Sr. of Richmond, Va., passed Thursday, January 2, 2020. Howard, known as "Chief Rice" of the Henrico County Fire Department, passed in January 2003. Olivia was a longtime member of North Run Baptist Church and served faithfully in the church nursery for nearly three decades. She is survived by her sisters, Sallie Smiley (Ron) of N.C. and Mary Bett Ellen of Va.; and by Howard's brother, Charles C. Rice (Linda) of Richmond; and brother-in-law, Robert L. Tignor of Richmond; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is survived by four children, Howard E. Rice Jr. (Karen), Grace R. Greene (Glenn), John M. Rice (Cindy) and Jill R. Jinnett (Steve); eight grandchildren, Eric, Marc, Rebecca, Cory, Kristin, Jennifer, Katelyn and Rachel; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Natalie, Isabella and Hunter. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Alzheimer's research in her honor.View online memorial
RICE, OLIVIA
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Jan 11
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
