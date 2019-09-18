RICHARDS, Elsie Limbrick, died peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home at Lakewood Manor. She was 96 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Vincent Edward Richards. Elsie was the daughter of William Albert and Lula Belle Limbrick. Born and educated in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Elsie was devoted to her family and church. She worked at Spotsylvania High School and with her husband in two family businesses, Belle Bakery and Richard's Hallmark. Finally, Elsie worked at the Baptist Historical Society at the University of Richmond for over 25 years. In addition to these positions, Elsie was active in all the churches she attended. She taught Sunday school to children and adults, contributed to the WMU programs and taught ESL to recent immigrants. Elsie is survived by her three children, Vince Richards and his wife, Katy, Aleta Richards and her husband, Bob Ellis and Vinnie Richards Zagurski and her husband, Bohdan. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Sara Zagurski Hubbart and her husband, Reuben and their son, Owen Vincent Hubbart. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Old Salem Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Va. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Virginia Baptist Historical Society in Richmond, Va. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial