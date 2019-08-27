RICHARDS, Llewellyn Archie "Lew," 81, of Powhatan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Lew was born in upstate New York and moved to Virginia at the age of 10 with his family. He retired from Reynolds Metal Company with 38 years of service. Lew enjoyed traveling, working with Disaster Relief Programs-SBC of Virginia and helping others in the community. Lew was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Evelyn; brother, Norman; grandson, Steven Richards Jr. Lew is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Marilyn Richards; brothers, George (Lulu), Larry (Diane) Richards; sister, Irene Basham; sons, Steven, Michael (Sarah) Richards; stepsons, Gregory (Rindy), Jeffrey Douglas; many nephews, nieces and cousins. A celebration service will be held at Red Lane Baptist Church in Powhatan, Va., on Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m. Private burial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial