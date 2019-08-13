RICHARDS, THOMAS

RICHARDS, Thomas Edwin, 52, of Ford, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Thomas is survived by his brothers, Charles E. Green Jr. and Michael Green; sister, Patricia Watson and her husband, Frank. He is also survived by numerous friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lillian Richards. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.

View online memorial