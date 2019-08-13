RICHARDS, Thomas Edwin, 52, of Ford, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Thomas is survived by his brothers, Charles E. Green Jr. and Michael Green; sister, Patricia Watson and her husband, Frank. He is also survived by numerous friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lillian Richards. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial