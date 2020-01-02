RICHARDS, Valerie L., 69, of Richmond, departed this life December 24, 2019. She is survived by her two loving and devoted daughters, Maria Bradby and Melissa Richards; devoted former husband, Joseph Richards Jr.; a devoted son-in-law, Leon Bradby; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10 a.m.View online memorial
RICHARDS, VALERIE
