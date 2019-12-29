RICHARDSON, ELINOR

RICHARDSON, Elinor Crowe, 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2019. She was blessed by God and welcomed into heaven by her husband, Robert Parker Richardson; parents, brother, sisters and other loved ones. She is survived by three children, Gloria Bailey, Robert Douglas Richardson and Alan Bruce "Lizard" Richardson (Leslie). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and predeceased by two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

