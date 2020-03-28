RICHARDSON, FRANCES

RICHARDSON, Frances A., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on March 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Forehand. She is survived by four children, Michael (Glenda), Timothy, Darryl and Albert Richardson and their father, Herman Richardson Jr.; three sisters, Jeraldine Herbison, Mildred Torain and Carolyn Coleman; brother, Chester Saunders Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

