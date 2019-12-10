RICHARDSON, Helen Frances Cole, 93, of Richmond, entered Heaven on December 8, 2019. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Straughan Stafford Richardson Jr.; daughters, Lee Bottoms (Tony), Susan Hill (Jerry), Sally Craymer (David) and Anne Atkinson. Helen cherished her grandchildren, Laura Mattal (Paul), Scott Bottoms (Kelsey), Walter Craymer (deceased), Amanda Corcoran (Ryan), Stafford Craymer (Kerry), Liz Hill, Rebecca Craft (Dennis), Eliza Gallagher (Ben), Katherine Whitton (Logan), Victoria Green (Brett), Sarah Atkinson; and 13 adorable great-grandchildren. Helen was a graduate of T.J. High School and Westhampton College '47, where she received a B.A. in history. Helen led an active life teaching and volunteering. She taught preschool for many years at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. She was a docent for the Governors' Mansion and a member of the Commonwealth Women's Club. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love of teaching others, reading and traveling with her husband and friends. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, Thursday. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Second Baptist Church "Next Generation," 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or Young Life Capernaum (Special Needs)-VA215, 1604 North Hilltop Shopping Center, Ste. 320, Virginia Beach, Va. 23451.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019