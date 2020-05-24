RICHARDSON, John

RICHARDSON, Mr. John Gascernal, 86, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, May 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malinda and John Gascernal Richardson Sr.; and his wife, Mary Little Richardson. He is survived by his daughters, Linda R. Washington (Gregory), Reva Richardson, Pamela R. Igweike (Okezie), Joanna R. Brown (Layton) and Angela L. Richardson; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Richardson; and aunt, Ida Parham. A viewing will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home, Richmond, Va. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral service and burial will be private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …