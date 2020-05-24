RICHARDSON, John

RICHARDSON, Mr. John Gascernal, 86, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, May 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malinda and John Gascernal Richardson Sr.; and his wife, Mary Little Richardson. He is survived by his daughters, Linda R. Washington (Gregory), Reva Richardson, Pamela R. Igweike (Okezie), Joanna R. Brown (Layton) and Angela L. Richardson; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Richardson; and aunt, Ida Parham. A viewing will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home, Richmond, Va. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral service and burial will be private.

