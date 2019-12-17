RICHARDSON, Michael "Mike" Paul, three days short of 69, Chester, Va., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Tacoma, Washington, to the late Paul A. and Eleanor Y. Richardson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark James Richardson. Mike graduated from William & Mary in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in biology. He retired from Circuit City after 17 years of service in retail management. He loved football, especially the Green Bay Packers. He loved bird watching, music and tinkering with things, and often fixing things with duck tape and spending time in the OBX in North Carolina. He was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathie McCormack Richardson; son, Christopher Michael Richardson; daughter, Chelsea Catherine Richardson and spouse, Daniel Sobien; devoted friend, Frank Waldron of Dinwiddie; and many other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover