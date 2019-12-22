RICHARDSON, Ralph Merritt, 89, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Norma McDaniel Richardson; his parents, Annie Lee Welcher (Pascal) and Joseph Enion Richardson; his brother, Joseph Allen Richardson; and sister, Jean Ann Dranoff. He is survived by his children, Dana R. Beyer, Ralph M. "Rick" Richardson Jr., Vance G. Richardson and W. Neil Richardson; five grandchildren, Jason M. Beyer, Emily T. Beyer, Anna G. Richardson, L. Bain Richardson and A. Luke Richardson; one great-grandchild, Katherine G. Beyer; and a number of nieces, nephews and loyal friends. Ralph was a graduate of John Marshall High School and attended RPI and VCU. He was a certified professional engineer. Ralph worked for Baskervill & Son for over 37 years, having risen from part-time office boy while still in high school to draftsman, associate, partner and ultimately chairman of the partnership and the first president when the firm incorporated. Ralph opened his own firm, Ralph M. Richardson and Associates, later merged with The Moseley Group and subsequently worked for TDFB. He did private consulting work and worked with Gordon Wells & Associates until he retired at age 72. Ralph was a past member of the Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, the Illuminating Engineering Society, Richmond First Club and the Kiwanis Club. He was an active member of Bon Air Baptist Church, having served as a deacon, chairman of the Missions Committee, Sunday School Superintendent, chairman of the Nominating Committee, chairman of three major Building Committees and a member of a number of other committees. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, at 1 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bon Air Baptist Church Endowment Fund or to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
RICHARDSON, RALPH
Service information
Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
Jan 13
Memorial Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
1:00PM
Bon Air Baptist Church
