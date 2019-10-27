RICHARDSON, Sarah Noel, of Henrico, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Guy Preston Richardson; a daughter, Gail McClure. She was preceded in death by a daughter, LTC Sarah F. Richardson; and a son, Buck Richardson. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church or your favorite charity.View online memorial