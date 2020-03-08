RICHARDSON, Shawn, 47, of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kim Richardson; mother, Connie Richardson; brother, Keith Richardson; and many extended family members. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Services will be held Tuesday, 2 p.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.comView online memorial
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Highway
PO Box 245
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Shawn's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Guaranteed delivery before Shawn's Service begins.