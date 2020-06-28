RICHARDSON, William "Kelley," 64, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Midlothian, Va. He is survived by his loving family, his fiance, Elizabeth "Beth" Haufler; his son, Christopher Richardson and his fiance, Lauren Hundley; his daughter, Andrea Burgess and her husband, Jesse Burgess; his grandchildren, Jackson Burgess and Alex Hundley; his siblings, Nancy Holmes, Virginia Boll, Susan Holder, Andy McCann and their families; and his dog, Bandit. He was predeceased by his father, William "Jack" Richardson; mother, Rhoda Richardson; and stepmother, Dorothy Richardson. Kelley was born in Richmond, Virginia on August 4, 1955, to Jack and Rhoda Richardson. He was a graduate of Huguenot High School and worked as a machine operator for Philip Morris for 30 years before retiring in 2010. People will remember him for his warm and welcoming personality and his ability to always make those around him smile. He enjoyed staying busy working around the house, attending his favorite race tracks, visiting the Nags Head Fishing Pier, playing ball with Bandit and spending time with his family and friends. The family will hold a memorial service on July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home at 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Richmond Animal League at https://www.ral.org/donate/ or Virginia Citizen's Defense League at https://vcdl.org/donate-pp. An online guestbook and memorial page may be found on the Woody Funeral Home website, dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.View online memorial
