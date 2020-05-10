RICHBURG, LILLIAN

RICHBURG, Lillian Odessa, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Richburg Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Margaret Clayborn (Ernest) and Dana Jackson (Daryl); five grandsons, one granddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Private Celebration of Life service Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

