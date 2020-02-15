RICHESON, Raymond McGready, passed away on February 12, 2020, at the age of 94, after an enjoyable life full of family, friends, achievement and service to the community. A veteran of the Army Air Force during World War II, he embodied the kindness, gentleness, sacrifice and great strength of his Greatest Generation. His deeds in life were marked by principle and a sense of duty. Always a gentleman with a ready smile, he was loved and treasured by those who knew him. A Richmond native, Ray attended Thomas Jefferson High School (Class of '43), where he was Captain of the Band. Older Richmonders may fondly remember the TJ Band because of its smart red and white uniforms that were converted to Military Cadet Gray during the War years and its stirring appearance in city parades and high school football games. After his service in the Air Force, Ray attended Duke University, graduating in 1949 and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After starting work for IBM to market its first generation of mainframe computers, he pursued a long and successful career in marketing and economic development. Active in church and civic affairs, Ray served as Vice President for the Council of the Boy Scouts of America, being an Eagle Scout himself, Group Chairman for United Way and an Elder of Salisbury Presbyterian Church. Other service activities included tutoring children-at-risk, outreach to homeless families and, late in life, serving as volunteer land supervisor for the Nature Conservancy. Ray was a lifelong learner enjoying travel with his wife, Marion, as well as attending lectures and performances at cultural organizations. He enjoyed knowledge of diverse subjects such as astronomy, forestry, poetry, history and world events. Ray cherished being outdoors and instilled this love in his children and grandchildren. He shared sailing, canoeing, sporting clays and skeet shooting as well as hiking with many friends and family. Ray is survived by his loving family, including wife, Marion Cuyler Chalmers Richeson; daughters, Helen Scott Richeson and Charlotte Parke Richeson (Bruce Rybarczyk); grandchildren, Austin Scott Rybarczyk and Kyler Lee Rybarczyk. A beloved son, Grady, preceded him in death. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Salisbury Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Nature Conservancy and Maymont.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 20
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 20, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Salisbury Presbyterian Church
13621 W Salisbury Rd
Midlothian, VA 23113
13621 W Salisbury Rd
Midlothian, VA 23113
