RICKER, Gary Eugene, 49, of Sandston, departed this life on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Marian; and his brother, Gregory. Early in Gary's youth, he was drawn to protecting wildlife and especially enjoyed expanding his tropical fish population. His black labs constantly provided him with love, devotion and companionship. Upon graduation from high school, Gary established his lawn care and maintenance business. He loved working outdoors and throughout his career his interactions with his customers brought him great pride. Gary brought joy, kindness and laughter to his family, friends, neighbors and everyone he encountered. Loving memories of Gary will always be cherished by those whose lives he touched. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted sister, Karen R. Crane (Whitley); uncle, Walter Ricker; aunt, Norma Ricker; numerous cousins; and his adoring black labs, Buddy and Nyla. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Gary will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
