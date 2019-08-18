RICKETTS, John Owen, 66, of Richmond, passed away July 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after a long battle with cancer. Born June 2, 1953, he was a son of the late Bernard Ricketts Sr. and Juanita Ricketts. He grew up in Richmond and went to Thomas Jefferson High School. John attended horticulture classes at the local community college. He loved working in the garden and being out in his yard. He enjoyed cooking, biking and working on his computer. John worked for Greater Richmond Transit Company as a diesel mechanic for many years and then various jobs in the automotive industry until retirement. Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Bernard Ricketts Jr. (Glenda); daughters, Elizabeth and Karen Ricketts (Jason); son, Owen Ricketts (Priscilla); three grandchildren, Davis and Eloise Crane and Isabella Ricketts; nieces, Ashley Riccio (Ricky), Lauren Morris (Jamie), Emily Guynn (Jack); along with several extended family members and countless friends. A special thanks to At Home Care Hospice (Sylvia, Alicia and Jasmine) and to the caregivers, Renita, Kenya, Ceria, Sally and Sophia, for their wonderful care of John in his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial