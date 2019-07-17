RICKS, Margaret P., of Amelia County, Va., widow of Robert F. Ricks, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. She worked in Richmond law offices for 35 years, starting as secretary at Wiltshire & Rives in 1946, and retiring as a paralegal from Cohen, Abeloff & Staples in 1981. Margaret Ricks was born Leila Margaret Pigg on June 25, 1928, in Pueblo, Colorado, graduating from Pueblo Central High School. She moved to Richmond, Va., in 1946 to live with her aunt, Alpha Westerman. She married Robert Ricks on July 5, 1955. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul (in 1981) and Leila Pigg (in 1983); her husband, Robert Ricks (1995); her brothers, Paul "Hap" Pigg (1988) and George Pigg (1989); her sister, Virginia Davis (1998); her niece, Barbara Pigg (1996); and nephew, Flint Heide (2017). She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Pigg; nephew, George Wesley Pigg; nieces, Patty (Flint) Heide, Carol (Rodney) Vaughan, Shirley Pigg, Norma Davis, Shirley (John) Amidon and Donna (Marvin) Crawford, all of Colorado; as well as numerous grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close cousins, John Pigg (Judy), Carolyn Shelton, Gladys (Stoney) Jackson, Bobby Westerman, Louise Holloway, other distant cousins; as well as close friends, Joe and Carla Pollard and James and JoNell Timberlake; and a host of treasured and devoted friends. According to Margaret's wishes, a graveside service will be held at Moore's Methodist Cemetery, Amelia, on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the graveside service, there will be a time of fellowship for family and friends at the home of James and JoNell Timberlake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amelia Rescue Squad or charity of choice.View online memorial