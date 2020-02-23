RIDDERHOF, DAVID

RIDDERHOF, David, 65, born January 20, 1955, in Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on February 20, 2020, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, David M. Ridderhof. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Corinne and Nic; his mother, Florence; sister, Edith; brothers, John (Laura) and Phillip (Amy); and nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Va. and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He was successfully self-employed as a digital color retoucher. He will be remembered by many for his passion for politics, woodworking, the environment, the Dodgers and VCU Basketball. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation, the Friends of the James River Park and VCU Basketball.

