RIDOUT, C. Stuart, 71, of Chester, Va., passed away on May 18, 2020. Born on October 22, 1948, in Richmond, Va., he was son of the late John Samuel and Grace Conyers Ridout. He is survived by his beloved wife, India Sue Ridout; his sons, Dr. John Stuart Ridout (Amy) and Gregory Stuart Ridout (Trina); three grandchildren, Jack and Ellie Ridout and Miles Ridout; his brother, Bradley Ridout (Susan); niece, Jo Kolb (Steve); and great-nephew, Foster. All services will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

