RIEDEL, Beverly Collins, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was born to the late Jake and Anne Collins of Seaford, Delaware, on January 21, 1954. Beverly was raised on the Eastern shore of Delaware. She enjoyed spending summers in Fenwick Island with her parents, many cousins, best friends, husband and daughters. She graduated from Virginia Wesleyan College in Virginia Beach, where she lived and met lifelong friends. She moved to Richmond, where she met her husband, Michael, and raised her children, Elizabeth and Christine. Beverly loved her husband, daughters, B3 Gals and Let It Fly. She was an avid seamstress, gardener, cook and hostess. You could usually find her reading, monogramming or sewing flags, curtains, pillows, clothing and anything her daughters could imagine. Beverly is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughters, Elizabeth and Christine; as well as her many cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23230. A reception will follow at Northside Grill, 1215 Bellevue Avenue.