RIFE, Warren Reynolds, of Montpelier, Va., departed this life on October 1, 2019. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances Rife. Warren is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne Eck Rife; daughter, Sharon Griffin (Greg); three wonderful grandchildren, Adam, Katherine and Noah of Holly Springs, N.C.; and a godson, Chris Dunnavant (Diana) of Williamsburg, Va. Warren was a 1964 graduate of Hermitage High School and attended Campbell University in Buis Creek, N.C. He retired in 2002, as the owner and operator of the family business, Huband's Auto Service, in Richmond. Prior to running the family business, Warren was the maintenance supervisor and the acting O&M Chief for Fort A.P. Hill. After his retirement, he worked for 15 years as a seasonal employee for Fort A.P. Hill, maintaining the grounds where his self-made business cards reflected his title of Strategic Environmental Vegetation Turf Management Control Specialist (SEVTMC). He was proud of his business cards. He also served with the 276 Combat Engineering Unit with the Virginia National Guard. Warren was a master mechanic and his passion was black powder hunting. He enjoyed the frequent deer hunting trips with his cousins. His other favorite time in life was on the beaches of Ocean View with all his beach buddies. The jet ski races and potato "launching" competitions were the best. Warren could fix almost anything, and if it couldn't be fixed exactly right, he could improvise to make it work. He was a master at car dealing, which he passed along to his daughter. He loved being in the woods and enjoyed any opportunity he had to take his grandchildren to Dairy Queen for blizzards. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7, 1 p.m. at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. The family will receive friends and family from 12 to 1 p.m. in the church parlor and a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. with light refreshments following the celebration. Interment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Education Foundation-THTT Automotive Technology. Checks should be made payable to: HEF and in the memo: THTT or Automotive. Mail to: HEF Attn: THTT-Automotive Technology, 200 Berkley St., Ashland, Va. 23005.