RIGGAN, Warren Wayne, June 28, 1938 - September 9, 2019. Warren Wayne Riggan was the son of Lloyd and Gertrude Riggan; brother to Shirley, Bill and Claude; husband to Janette Lynn Frith Riggan; father to Phillip Michael and James Thomas Riggan; and grandfather to Mitchell, Carly, Chayce, Avery, Zephyr and Ollie. Mr. Riggan was proud to have honorably served in the United States Air Force. He achieved a master's degree in political science from the University of Richmond, and also graduated from Syracuse University of Linguistics for Military Service Members. Mr. Riggan traveled the world, making working relationships and many friends. He had a lifelong study of history and languages, enjoyed golf and had a gifted memory of old sayings, adages, limericks, proverbs. "May you be received in heaven an hour before the devil knows you have died." The service for Warren Riggan will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. A small visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.