RIGGINS, Louise D., 90, of Highland Springs, passed from this life on New Year's Day, 2020, and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a servant's heart and loved selflessly right up until the very end. Her children were blessed to call her mom. She was a retired employee of Henrico County and a member of Sandston Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney C. Riggins Sr.; parents, Atlas and Mary Doyle; and sisters, Frances Mavredes and Margaret Doyle; and is survived by her children, Sidney C. Riggins Jr., Elaine R. Royal and Jerry C. Riggins; grandchildren, Lisa, Karen, Donna and Lauren Riggins, Brandon and Janna Royal and Solomon Riggins; and great-grandson, Cole Royal. The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or VCU Palliative Care Program. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LOUISE RIGGINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.