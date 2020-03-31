RIGSBEE, John Lee Jr., of Chesterfield, died March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Calvalene K. Rigsbee; and is survived by his daughter, Thomesia Clay; grandchildren, Dylan and Hannah Clay; sister-in-law, Margie Rigsbee; aunt, Grace Forbes; and nieces, Shelly Rigsbee-Morris, Sarah Rigsbee and Madison Morris. Mr. Rigsbee retired as a Central Office Technician from Verizon. A private graveside ceremony for family only will be held at Dale Memorial Park due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Three Richmond ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30