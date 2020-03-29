RILEY, Joseph Jr., 77, of Richmond, passed on March 23, 2020. He was a former Merchant Marine. He was the son of the late Joseph and Ophelia Riley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Riley; son, Patrick Riley; and sisters, Celestine Harrell and Geneva Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory, five sons, Anthony, Joseph lll, James, Kevin and Emanuel Riley; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ellen Johnson (Harry); three brothers, Thomas Riley (Kathryn), James Riley (Victoria), Lawrence Riley (Marie); and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
