RILEY, William Edward III, age 79, formerly of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence on Callawassie Island, South Carolina, surrounded by his family He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; and his children, Ed Riley, Sean Riley and Jennifer Riley Mayhall; and grandkids, Wesley Mayhall, Kylie Mayhall, Isabella Riley and William Riley. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 5 p.m. on February 8, 2020, at Jefferson Lakeside Country Club in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make contributions to a Parkinson's charity or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
