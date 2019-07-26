RINALDI, Helen L., 91, of Henrico, passed away July 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Bruce Rinaldi (Mary), Michele Wilson, Janette Morgan (Ken), Tina Lannon (Wayne); and grandchildren, Eric, Molly and Cameron Lannon, Jessica Wilson, Kristie Walkuw (Stan); and great-grandchild, Lylah Thompson. Helen was a longtime employee in the accounting office of Thalhimers Department Store until her retirement. The family would like to thank the Memory Care staff of Discovery Village for the compassionate care they provided. There will be no service at Mom's request.View online memorial