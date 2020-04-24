RING, WALTER JR.

RING, Walter Henry Jr., 80, of St. Stephens Church, Va., went to Heaven to be with his angel, Donna Ring, on April 14, 2020. He was a devoted husband of 48 years and she was the love of his life. Walter is survived by two children, Walter Henry Ring III and Laura Ring Eaheart; son-in-law, Richard Lee Eaheart; four grandchildren, Meredith and Adrienne Eaheart, Kayla and Nora Ring; and siblings, Pauline Prosise, Mary Kellison and Stephen Ring. He was preceded in death by sister, Madeline Baughan. If you are wondering if you may have ever met him, you didn't- because you WOULD remember. Walter, the eldest of five children, was larger than life and happily spent his youth and adult years offering his worth-its-weight-in-gold advice, solicited or unsolicited. Never a harsh word to anyone, just a colossal amount to say. He never met a stranger, nor would he pass up an opportunity to engage in conversation with one. Walter had the reputation of being an excellent raconteur who entertained anyone willing to listen to his off-the-wall narratives, and possessed a true gift of never taking a breath during this extensive storytelling. We will all miss his unique and eccentric ways in life. He left behind a legacy, cherished memories of a rare individual. He was a loving and all too giving person, a jack of all trades and was always willing to help anyone with anything at any time. That evidence is the deep sorrow and pain in our hearts that his family feels from his passing. Walter was ready to meet his maker, we are just not sure his maker is ready to meet him. Good luck, God. We hope You have Your listening ears on when Walter arrives at the Pearly Gates. We love you and we will miss you immensely. A service for immediate family will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, 3 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. We will always carry Walter's memory in our hearts.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WALTER RING, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.