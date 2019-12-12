RINGROSE, Wendy Renee Bennett, 48, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wendy was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, to George and Nancy Cortis Bennett, where she was the oldest of three children. She attended high school and college in Connecticut. In 1999, Wendy and her family relocated to Virginia for new beginnings and warmer weather where her three beautiful children call home. Wendy was a kind, loving and beautiful woman, a great mom, a wonderful daughter and sister. She lived a beautiful and effervescent life, full of friendships, unbreakable family bonds and unyielding service to others. The light of her life burned so bright and blessed so many, sadly it was cut too short. An eternally strong-willed woman, Wendy's resilience was unwavering until her very last breath. Her tenacity led her to many great things and opportunities in life, no idea was ever too big or too small. She was always planning the next best thing and wanted happiness for everyone she came into contact with. All of her life, Wendy had a mind that generated creative and out-of-the-box ideas, making her an excellent problem solver. This skill profited her greatly as she co-founded an astoundingly successful internet business. She was generous with her successes, giving back to her community and her church. Wendy was very active with the Montessori School of Richmond and worked at Easter Seals and Make-A-Wish Foundation. Most recently, she was pursuing her passion as a health and wellness coach, with the desire to better the lives of others. Wendy is survived by her parents, George and Nancy Bennett; her children, Tyler Ringrose and his wife, Alexandra, Julianna Ringrose and Jackson "Jack" Ringrose; her brother, Steve Bennett; sister-in-law, Heather; nephews, Connor and Quinn; her sister, Sara Carter; brother-in-law, Nathan; niece, Rachel; and nephew, Benjamin. Wendy is also survived by special aunts and uncles, Betty, Jay, Marilyn, Al; cousins, Chrissy, Melissa and Jeff; and many friends who loved her dearly. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., with the family to receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Richmond couple leaves voicemail saying they were severely burned in New Zealand volcano eruption
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Linda Ronstadt never stopped singing