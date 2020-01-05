RIPLEY, George L., 89, of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Ray Ripley; parents, Vergie and Willie T. Ripley Sr.; brothers, Calvin and Willie Jr.; and grandson, Shawn Johnston. He is survived by stepson, Ken Davis (Kristi); stepdaughter, Sheryl Bresco; granddaughter, Angela Bresco; sisters, Margaret Edwards and Ellen Cobbs; brothers, Marvin Ripley (Maxine) and Robert Ripley (Louise); and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Ripley was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired employee of CSX Railroad. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army location of your choice.View online memorial
