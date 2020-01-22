RIPPE, Peter Marquart, 82, of Richmond, died peacefully January 19, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Wornom Rippe. Peter was born December 16, 1937, in Minneapolis, the son of Henry Albert and Zelda (Marquart) Rippe. A graduate of the University of Puget Sound in 1960 and a fellow of the History and Material Culture Program at Historic Deerfield in western Massachusetts, Peter went on to receive his master's degree in Museum Studies through the Henry Francis Dupont Winterthur Museum in Delaware in 1962. He was the first professional director of the Museum of the Confederacy in Richmond, serving from 1962 to 1968. In 1968, Peter and his wife moved to Houston, where he directed the Harris County Heritage Society; he was honored in 1979 for his dedicated leadership of the Texas Association of Museums during its formative years. The Rippes returned to Virginia in 1979, and Peter directed the Roanoke Museum of Fine Arts (now the Taubman Museum). During his tenure there he was honored by the American Association of Museums and the Institute of Museum Services for his professional contributions. He finished his career by helping P. Buckley Moss to found her museum in Waynesboro, Va., and by writing "P. Buckley Moss: Painting the Joy of the Soul." During their time in Waynesboro, Maria and Peter hosted a Fulbright exchange high-school teacher and two students, all from Poland. In retirement, they served on the Arts Council of Randolph-Macon College, which had been the alma mater of Maria's father and uncles. In 2015, Randolph-Macon College awarded Peter and Maria honorary doctorates. Peter served as president of the Goochland County Historical Society and was a docent who led school tours at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. He also collaborated with Maria on family historical research, and with Maria wrote articles for the Northumberland County Historical Society. Together, the Rippes traveled extensively, including sojourns in New Mexico that began when they were living in Texas. They enjoyed visiting places as varied as Poland and the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota. Peter also is survived by his sister, Zelda Rippe Moore; his nephew, Eric Francis Moore; and his niece, Allison Marie Moore. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to support Randolph-Macon College's Nursing Program at Randolph-Macon College, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
